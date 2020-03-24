Abe agrees with Bach of IOC to postpone one-year Tokyo Olympics

By Sakura Murakami and Kiyoshi Takenaka

TOKYO, Mar 24 (.) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that he agreed with the president of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Tokyo Games in about a year.

Abe spoke to the media after a phone conversation with IOC chief Thomas Bach about the postponement of Tokyo 2020, amid growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

“We asked President Bach to consider the postponement in about a year to make it possible for athletes to participate in the best conditions and to make the event safe for spectators,” said Abe.

“President Bach said he agreed 100%,” he added. “

Tokyo had completed preparations for the Games when the virus began to spread throughout the world. Despite insisting for months that they would be held as planned, Abe said this week that a delay could be inevitable if the global sporting event could not be held in full.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike separately told the media that the Games, to be held in the boreal summer of 2021, will continue to be called “Tokyo 2020”.

(Report by Sakura Murakami and Kiyoshi Takenaka; written by William Mallard; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)