Abdul Razak Alhassan returns to Middleweights and faces Jacob Malkoun on June 17

After experiencing the first KO loss of his career, Abdul Razak Alhassan will implement a radical change for his next fight.

Alhassan, 35, will move up to the Middleweights to face Jacob Malkoun this June 17 in Las Vegas.

This was reported by MMA DNA.

The rise of the Ghanaian is also due to the fact that he was overweight for his fights with Khama worthy and Mounir Lazzez. To lose again, Alhassan, 4 – 3 in the UFC, you run the risk of being disengaged from the UFC.

Malkoun is coming off losing by unanimous decision to Phil Hawes in which was his promotional debut in the UFC 254.

The Australian enters the event with a 4 – 1 record as a professional.