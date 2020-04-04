In the midst of the world quarantine caused by the coronavirus health crisis and with the lack of sports competitions for the same reason, the different debates take place around selecting the best in any category on social networks.

In one of them, motivated by a bracket made by Sportscenter through the social network Twitter in which people had to choose the best university basketball player in history, the NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has shown its dissatisfaction with the results obtained: Michael Jordan came out by popular vote as the best college student of his time in North Carolina.

Abdul-Jabbar has not been very extensive in his protest. Only, through his official Twitter account, he limited himself to writing: “LMAO !!!”, as a sign of laughter at the result that in his opinion does not resemble reality.

LMAO !!! ’

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@ kaj33) April 2, 2020

The Sportscenter bracket was made up of 64 players in total. Despite the fact that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lew Alcindor at that time) started as the seed, he did not manage to reach the semifinal, where Shaquille O’Neal (LSU) and Magic Johnson (Michigan State), and Larry Bird ( Indiana State) and winner Michael Jordan (North Carolina).

During his time at UCLA, Alcindor (Abdul-Jabbar) earned three NCAA titles, three Best Final Four Player awards, three times All-American, and twice Best Player of the Year. In addition, he won 88 games and only lost 2 with the shirt of his university.

