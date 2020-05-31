The legendary former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has denounced the racist situation in the United States and has ventured to compare the current situation with the coronavirus, ensuring that xenophobia is “more deadly than Covid-19”.

“Maybe the main concern of the black community Right now it’s not if the protesters are standing three or six feet away or if some desperate souls steal some T-shirts or even burn down a police station, but if your children, husbands and wives, siblings and parents will be killed by police just for going for a walk or driving. Or if being black means taking refuge at home for the rest of your lives because the virus of racism that infects the country is more deadly than COVID-19 ″he stated in an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times.

The 73-year-old former American center He called to reflect on the video of the death of George Floyd. “If you’re white, you probably muttered a horrified ‘oh my gosh’ as ​​you shook your head at the cruel injustice. If you’re black, you probably jumped up, cursing and screaming ‘again! ‘»he stated.

“Those Minneapolis police said Floyd was resisting arrest, but video from a store showed that it was not. The cop who walked on Floyd’s neck was not a stereotype of an angry southerner, but an officer who seemed calm, with right and without mercy: he embodied the banality of evil, “said the former Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks player.

What do you see when you see angry black protesters piling up outside the police stations with their fists raised? If you are white, you may be thinking ‘they do not fulfill the distance’. Then you see black faces looting shops or a burning police station and you think ‘that damages your cause’. You are not wrong, but you are also not right, “he said.

So, he remembered that the black community “is used to the institutional racism inherent in education, the judicial system and employment”. “And even though we do everything to raise public and political awareness, it hardly changes. COVID-19 has exacerbated the consequences, since we die at a significantly higher rate than whites, we are the first to lose our jobs and helplessly observe how Republicans try to stop us from voting »he listed.

“It seems the black hunting season has opened. Yes, protests are often used as an excuse for some to take advantage. I don’t want to see looted stores or burned buildings. But African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burned closer and closer. Racism in America is like dust in the air. It seems invisible, even if you are suffocating, until you let the sun in. Then you see that it is everywhere. As long as we let the light in, we will have the possibility to clean it. But we have to be vigilant, because it is always in the air, “he warned.

“What you should see when you see black protesters in the Trump era and the coronavirus is people pushed to the limit, not because they want bars and beauty salons, but because they want to live, breathe. They want to silence our voice, steal our breath. What I want to see is not the path to judgment, but a race to justice »he concluded.