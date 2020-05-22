Abducted in plain sight. And not because I detail violent scenes like he did Conversations with Killers: Ted Bundy’s Tapes or leave us heart shattered as it got So they see us, but because its history is so unusual that you are amazed at not being able to believe that a family has lived through such trauma with so many edges that border on the ridiculous. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The true crime genre has brought us closer to all kinds of stories, from unsolved murders, to unfair sentences, past crimes and more recent ones, and only a few leave us as speechless as Abducted in plain sight. And not because it details violent scenes as he did Conversations with murderers: the Ted Bundy tapes or leaves our hearts shattered as he managed So they see us, but because his story is so unusual that you are amazed at not being able to believe that a family has lived through such trauma with so many edges that border on the ridiculous.

The Act -the true crime about the mother with Münchhausen syndrome for being able to torture her daughter all her childhood- she is already preparing a dramatized docuserie. But before we can know what happened through the documentary film available in Netflix. A more than recommended film because it achieves such a shocking effect that you can not get it out of your head. With telling them that I saw it a little over a year ago and I still remember it. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> The real story is so unusual that the writer of The Act -the true crime about the mother with Münchhausen syndrome for being able to torture her daughter all her childhood- she is already preparing a dramatized docuserie. But before we can know what happened through the documentary film available in Netflix. A more than recommended film because it achieves such a shocking effect that you can not get it out of your head. With telling them that I saw her a little over a year ago and I still remember her.

He said he was going to take her horseback riding and they were coming back for dinner. But he did not return, instead he slept her with a pill, making him believe that it was for the allergy, and he took it as far as possible. The incredible thing about all this is that the girl’s parents let five days go by before calling the authorities. Five days! Because they were convinced that Robert would not harm him, that they would return sooner or later and did not want to “anger Gail”, the kidnapper’s wife. It was only on the fifth day after the disappearance that the FBI was called. And the investigator found a picture: an extremely religious and very innocent family that was completely unaware that they had a pedophile entering their house.

The FBI had to convince the parents that they were facing a full-blown kidnapping, finding out that Berchtold had a hidden history of unhealthy obsession with young girls. His own church had detected his “problem” and sent him to therapy when two families had already banished him from their circle upon discovering his intentions with their daughters. Obviously, in such a small community, it was a secret. The Brobergs lived in their world of illusion, and before the kidnapping they had allowed this man to build a dividing wall in the room of Jan and his sister, saying that this would each have their space, when in fact he had another intention: he convinced parents that he had been sexually abused by an aunt as a boy and that his psychologist had recommended that he spend time with the Brobergs’ girls to overcome the trauma. What’s more, her best therapy was to sleep next to Jan listening to some therapeutic tapes. And they believed him! This adult man with his own family slept next to the girl four nights a week for six months!

They found them in Mexico, where the man had married her. But in prison, when they were awaiting the transfer, Robert managed to speak to Jan before her parents arrived, convincing her that she could not tell anything about the extraterrestrial mission that they had to fulfill. That Zeta and Zethra had visited him and told him that he could not have contact with any man, that if one spoke about it, his sister Karen would be blind, the father would be killed and his other sister, Susan, would be kidnapped. That they would vaporize her so that not even her soul would exist. And she, with fear and pressure, obeyed.

Not only that, the secret led her to distance herself from her family. To live fear and trauma alone. Not to tell anyone that she had had sexual experiences with this man. To be silent and live in terror of dying at any time if the mission did not end.

While the poor girl lived in shock with the threat of extraterrestrial life or death, what did the parents do? They dropped the charges when Berchtold’s wife threatened to tell of the girl’s father’s homosexual experience with her husband. And so, for fear of what they will say, the kidnapper was released.

But it does not end there. The manipulation continued to grow and the girl convinced herself that she was in love with her 40-year-old neighbor. They maintained contact through love letters, and since he could not be physically close to her, the pedophile began an affair with the mother. Yes, the girl’s mother! In this way, he managed to enter the house again and secretly raped her. The thing came to an end when the father filed for divorce demanding that the mother leave the family home as she was putting the girls in danger with that man. The couple managed to remedy their differences, and then the girl was kidnapped again at night. Weak parents? Innocent? Ignorant?

The second kidnapping lasted 3 months. Not even the FBI could figure out where he had put the girl, now almost 14 years old. The pedophile continually called the parents trying to convince them that the girl had fled, that she was on the street and only communicated with him. In the end they found her. She was admitted to a Catholic school, where he had left her telling the nuns that he was a CIA agent and since they had escaped from Lebanon, they could say nothing to anyone who came looking for her. And the nuns, too, believed him.

Despite her return home, Jan continued to live with fear in her body, convinced that if she didn’t have a baby before she was 16, she would die. He didn’t get over that secret until his birthday came. When she woke up the next day, she realized that Zeta and Zethra were not real and that was when she told the story that had tormented her for years.

In the end, what they say is ignorance can be a very dangerous weapon.