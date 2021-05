The already Spanish, of Moroccan origin, Abdessamad Nechchad (12-2-1, 1 KO), has been named by the Professional Boxing Committee as the official aspiring national super lightweight title.

The Catalan champion Alejandro Moya (14-0, 10 KO) will have to defend the crown against the Granada player and for this the teams will have to agree or go to the auction.

Nechchad has only lost on points to Spanish champion Jon Míguez and Ezequiel Gurría in close matches.