ABC reporter who released story of secret meeting between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch in 2016 dies in “apparent suicide”

The 45-year-old television journalist who was the first to report a secret meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch that took place on his private jet in 2016 has died of an apparent suicide.

Hoover, Alabama, police said they received a 911 call at 8:13 a.m. Saturday from a person at a home in Scout Trace.

First responders arrived at the home and found the body of Christopher Sign, a former University of Alabama football player and veteran broadcast journalist with Birmingham’s ABC TV affiliate WBMA-LD.

AL.com reported the news of Sign’s death, which is being investigated by police as a suicide.

In 2016, Sign reported that former President Clinton had met Lynch on her private jet at the Phoenix airport.

Their conversation was alleged to have centered on an ongoing investigation into whether Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while the Secretary of State was illegal.

Bill Clinton and Lynch would portray it as an impromptu friendly chat.

Days later, the FBI chose not to press criminal charges against Hillary, who was in the middle of her presidential campaign.

However, less than two weeks before the 2016 election, the investigation was reopened after emails were found on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner, the former congressman and husband of Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in 2015 after DailyMail.com revealed that he was in a “sexting” relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Then-FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress in late October announcing the reopened investigation. Two days before the elections, the investigation was closed.

Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump. Some observers believe that the timing of Comey’s letter to Congress may have cost him the presidency.

Since 2017, Sign has been an anchor on local news station ABC 33/40 in Birmingham.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Chris’s loving family and close friends,” said Sinclair Broadcast Group Vice President and General Manager Eric S. Tierra.

“We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible mark will forever serve as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalistic integrity.

“We can only hope to continue Chris’s legacy. May his memory be a blessing ”.

Sign colleague and meteorologist James Spann tweeted: “We are still in shock at this news. Chris was a very good friend and an amazing journalist. Today’s pain has been overwhelming. “

Wendell D. Edwards tweeted: “I am in disbelief. Praying for his family and the 3340 family as well ”.

Jamie Hale, a sportscaster for the same station where Sign worked, tweeted in response to a story about his death on his organization’s website: “I can’t believe we have an article with this title. It doesn’t feel real.

“We were together in the office last night cutting like we always do.

“I do not understand why. I can’t talk about you in the past tense.

“Today’s pain is unbearable.”

Christina Boomer Vázquez tweeted: “Words cannot capture the anguish of knowing that Chris Sign, a dear former colleague, has passed away.

“My heart aches for his children, his wife and his family. He was so loved and will be greatly missed. “

Before becoming a journalist, Sign attended the University of Alabama in the 1990s, where he played on the school’s football team as an offensive lineman.

While in Tuscaloosa, he met his wife, Laura, who was an All-SEC volleyball player for Crimson Tide. Laura and her three children survive Sign.

Originally from the Dallas area, Sign spent time working as a reporter for ABC 33/40 between 2000 and 2005.

Before returning to Alabama to become a presenter, he was a local reporter for ABC 15 TV Arizona when he unveiled the impressive story of the asphalt meeting in June 2016.

“We knew something had happened that was a bit unusual. It was a planned meeting. It was not a coincidence. Sign told Fox and Friends in February 2020 ahead of the release of his book Secret on the Tarmac.

Donald Trump had tweeted at the time: “Does anyone really believe that Bill Clinton and the US Government spoke only of ‘grandchildren’ and golf for 37 minutes by plane on tarmac?”

Sign said his source witnessed the appointment from the moment Clinton arrived at the airport.

“Then he sat and waited in his car with the caravan, his stairs go down, most of his staff get off, then get on as the Secret Service and the FBI find out ‘How the hell are we supposed to handle this? What are we supposed to do? ”’Sign told Fox.

“She mentioned that Bill Clinton complimented her, talked about Eric Holder, talked about how things were going at Justice, talked about her job performance, not these golf grandchildren, Brexit.”

Sign said his investigations into the asphalt meeting had led to numerous credible death threats.

“My family received significant death threats shortly after learning this story,” he told Fox. Hacked credit cards. You know, my children, we have keywords. We have secret code words that know what to do. “

He added that his work had nothing to do with politics on the right or left, but with what is right and what is wrong.

In May of last year, Sign told a team at Real Clear Investigations: “To this day I have never found a single person who affirms or corroborates any story that Bill Clinton played golf on this particular trip… I feel firmly that the former president did not play golf on this visit.

Hillary’s campaign was in full swing at this point and you might think Bill Clinton would be more involved in that than his golf swing on a 110-degree day in Phoenix.

Lynch had to outline the meeting with then-Justice Department Inspector Michael Horowitz and with lawmakers behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.

Although the meeting was a seemingly pleasant coincidence, Lynch’s testimony revealed that their conversation was stilted and unusual.

“As we walked to the door, the head of my security detachment came up to me and said, ‘Ma’am, I have been informed … that former President Clinton is also at the airfield and I would like to say hi.” Lynch testified.

He said Clinton “talked to him for several minutes, asked about our trip, asked about our flight.”

Lynch described how the recent press recalled the Clintons’ new grandson and congratulated Bill.

He said the roughly twenty-minute parliament was “the only real conversation I’ve ever had with him.”

Lynch said he made attempts to make a friendly exit more than once, but Clinton “continued to chat. He continued speaking ”.

He added in his testimony: “And at one point a member of my labor service got on the plane to look for me. And at the time the president was – Mr. Clinton was talking about Brexit then.

“He was saying that he had either been reading an article about Brexit, and he made a reference – he quoted something that had been in The Times – The New York Times, I should say – about Brexit when my staff was stepping on the plane.”

Asked if she felt the conversation was going on for too long, she admitted: “When we were leaving, I felt like it was, it was certainly going to pose a potential issue in the appearance of how the case was being handled.”

James Comey, then director of the FBI, later usurped the decision to prosecute Clinton after the controversial track meeting.