John Bolton
Adults 18-49
ABC: 0.5 / 3
CBS: 0.3 / 2
NBC: 0.3 / 2
Fox: 0.2 / 1
The CW: 0.1 / 1
ABC
07:00 – ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ (R): 3,470,000 [0,5/3] (2nd)
08:00 – ‘John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day’: 3,300,000 [0,4/3] (1st)
09:00 – ‘The Room Where It Happened: ABC News Special with John Bolton’: 6,140,000 [0,7/5] (1st)
10:00 – ‘The Match Game’: 3,080,000 [0,4/3] (1st)
CBS
07:00 – ’60 Minutes’: 6,970,000 [0,6/5] (1st)
08:00 – ‘United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to Unsung Heroes’ (8-10 p.m.): 2,810,000 [0,2/1] (3rd)
10:00 – ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ (R): 2,400,000 [0,2/1] (3rd)
NBC
07:00 – ‘Hollywood Game Night’: 1,700,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
08:00 – ‘The Titan Games’ (R): 1,450,000 [0,3/2] (2nd)
09:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’ (9-11 p.m) (R): 2,050,000 [0,4/2] (2nd)
Fox
07:00 – ‘Last Man Standing’ (R): 919,000 [0,2/1] (4th)
07:30 – ‘Duncanville’ (R): 534,000 [0,1/1] (4th)
08:00 – ‘The Simpsons’ (R): 788,000 [0,2/1] (4th)
08:30 – ‘Bless the Harts’ (R): 656,000 [0,2/1] (4th)
09:00 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (R): 725,000 [0,2/1] (4th)
09:30 – ‘Family Guy’ (R): 886,000 [0,3/2] (4th)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Stargirl’ (R): 376,000 [0,1/0] (5th)
09:00 – ‘Supergirl’ (R): 327,000 [0,1/0] (5th)