SÃO PAULO – O Intermunicipal Consortium Grande ABC, formed by mayors of seven cities neighboring the capital of São Paulo, filed a proposal on Thursday night, 28, for a reconsideration of the rules for easing quarantine in the region. The request of the collegiate of mayors was delivered to the state secretary for Regional Development, Marco Vinholi.

The decision of Governor João Doria to reopen the economy in the capital of São Paulo, but not in the 38 municipalities of Greater São Paulo, displeased the authorities of the municipalities neighboring the capital, who speak of money flight to the city of São Paulo and the possibility of seeing its residents contracting the coronavirus and filling their ICUs.

The document points out that the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo is divided into six different Regional Health Care Networks (RRAS), one of which corresponds to the Greater ABC. The ABC Consortium proposal calls for the transition from Santo André, São Bernardo do Campo, São Caetano do Sul, Diadema, Mauá, Ribeirão Pires and Rio Grande da Serra to the same degree as the capital in the new phase of the state’s economic recovery plan.

The São Paulo Plan, to reopen the economy, is divided into five stages. Greater São Paulo is in the first phase, the red one, which is of high alert, while the capital is in phase two (orange), in which real estate activities, dealerships, offices, shops and shopping centers can be released from the 1st of June.

The letter was delivered to the state secretary by the president of the ABC Consortium and mayor of Rio Grande da Serra, Gabriel Maranhão. “The expectation of the collegiate of mayors is that the governor will accept the request and make the announcement tomorrow (29), during a press conference,” stated Maranhão.

Vinholi said he had dialogued with the mayors of the metropolitan region. “The majority did an exceptional job and nobody wants to be in the red. What caused some difference was the hospital capacity. There is a claim by them for the subdivision of the metropolitan region by the six health regions that will be evaluated by the contingency committee. We are discussing what we can move forward in the allocation of new beds to improve the rates. “

