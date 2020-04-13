This morning, during the conference at the National Palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that owners of private hospitals will join the fight against COVID-19, so that they will make available infrastructure and medical services for care for people who do not suffer from coronavirus, for the purpose of free public hospitals.

The president indicated that the affiliates of the IMSS, ISSSTE, PEMEX, INSABI, Sedena and Semar, may be cared for in private hospitals because audiences will be focused on the care of patients with coronavirus.

In this sense 146 hospitals in 27 entities states will lend their beds to attend different abdominal emergencies, such as:

– Deliveries, caesarean sections and the puerperium

– Diseases of the appendix

This attention will have a “identical” rate to that of the IMSS or ISSSTE. Also, all medicines, and Studies that are needed and done in these hospitals will be free.

Among the main hospitals that will provide their beds are the ABC Medical Center, Angeles Hospitals, Sur Medical Hospital, San Javier Hospital, MAC Hospital, CEMAIN Hospital, among others. This list could be extended as more institutions adhere to the agreement.

It should be noted that all hospitals that are part of the National Association of Private Hospitals and the Mexican Hospital Consortium, will continue to provide care to private sector clients with all kinds of conditions, including those related to COVID-19.

For his part, the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, reported that for the first time in the history of Mexico, the private sector is lending 50% of its beds to treat diseases.

From April 23 to May 23, with the strategy called “All together against Covid-19”, they’ll be avalaible 3,115 beds in private hospitals, in favor of the general population, so the public sector will be able to attend 12,500 coronavirus patients.

How to know the availability of these services?

“Those who already had an appointment to be treated at the ISSSTE or the Insurance will be informed of where they will now be treated,” added the president.

If you have scheduled a medical event such as childbirth, public health institutions should be contacted for guidance on what hospitals could be channeled.

From the Tuesday It will be possible to consult in each of the public institutions on whether a person may be treated in a private hospital.

López Obrador stressed that this agreement has a basis of solidarity with the government, so that private hospitals they will not have profits or utilities derived from that service.

“This agreement allows us to treat all patients with coronavirus and not to be saturated in the areas of intensive care, it is a solidarity agreement,” said the Federal Executive.

Similarly, thanked the owners of private institutions its collaboration with the federal government, to face the health emergency due to Covid-19.

“It is something really important, transcendent, that the public sector and the private sector unite in the face of this public health crisis“Said the president

The secretary of health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, reiterated that these measures will continue to be addressed “ordinary health problems in these extraordinary times, thus guaranteeing the right to health” Similarly, he called on the Mexican population to continue with the isolation recommendations.