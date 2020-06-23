AUSTIN, Texas – Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has surpassed 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time, another troubling milestone when the largest U.S. pediatric hospital begins receiving adult patients for make stretcher space in Houston.

The announcement comes days after Texas eclipsed 4,000 new cases for the first time last weekend. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday that “the next two weeks will be critical” in Texas and other states that are trying to reduce an alarming increase in new cases.

“There are still many people in the state of Texas who think that the spread of COVID-19 is not a challenge,” Abbott told Bryan’s KBTX television station. “The coronavirus is serious. It is spreading. “

It did not offer an exact number of new positive cases or tests in total, which are expected to be available later Tuesday. But Abbott stressed Monday that the infection rate in Texas has doubled since late May to almost 9 percent and that the state reached the eleventh consecutive day of COVID-19 hospitalizations with more than 3,700.

Abbott now emphasizes covering his face more vigorously than any time during the pandemic. He has not taken new steps that many Democrats have called for, including the obligation to cover his face, but he hinted Tuesday that new measures may come.

Abbott has emphasized that Texas still has many hospital beds, but some of the state’s largest medical centers are beginning to create new spaces to handle the growing number of cases. Texas Children’s Hospital, the largest pediatric hospital in the United States, said Tuesday it was admitting adult patients to its facilities to extend the availability of hospital beds in the Houston area.

The number of positive patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Harris County, spanning Houston, has nearly tripled since May 31.

“Our power at the local level was removed and we started to reopen,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner on Monday. “I said two months ago that I thought we were moving too fast, too fast, and now we are where we are today.”

In another development, the Texas Department of Juvenile Justice said Monday night that a young man from Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed case of the virus at a Texas juvenile detention center.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.