..- The world famous study London’s Abbey Road reopened this morning after closing its doors due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus for the first time in its 90-year history.

Famous for recording musicians like The Beatles and Lady Gaga, the studio consoles were turned on for a session with social distance from the acclaimed American jazz singer Melody Gardot.

“We didn’t even stop for a World WarSo it seems like a real time to go back, ”said Isabel Garvey, managing director of Abbey Road Studios.

The workers in the music industry have been of the most affected by coronavirus restrictions, arranged in Britain on March 23. Many have been excluded from state disease support programs due to the informal nature of their work.

Send the word “HIGH” to start receiving our news alerts via WhatsApp

Garvey said that about half of the Abbey Road staff had been unable to work away from the studio building during the quarantine.

“I believe that music helped people get through the last 10 or 11 weeks of confinement“, he claimed.

“So making the artists re-record, to make music, possibly even related to the experience they have had, it feels really good. We need it as humans, I think, “he added.

Gardot’s recording offered a shows potential for the future of music production in a post-Covid world.

Follow the Business information in our specialized section

The singer remotely joined from Paris and her producer Larry Klein from Los Angeles. Both appeared on large screens when the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra met on Abbey Road for the first time since the restrictions.

“We are using the best technology and musicians to make everything work”Garvey said.

Gardot said it was an honor to be the first artist to record on Abbey Road since its reopening. “It feels like we are making history,” he added.