The Palestinian authority will cease to commit to any agreement signed with Israel or the United States, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas announced after the Israeli promise to annex vast territories of the occupied West Bank.

At first it was unclear how the decision, made Tuesday night at a Palestinian leadership meeting, would be applied. The Oslo accords and other pacts of the 1990s created the Palestinian Authority and govern its political, economic and security relations with Israel.

“The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are no longer subject to all the agreements and understandings signed with the Israeli government and the US government, including security commitments,” Abás said.

Israel, he noted, will now have to “assume responsibilities to the international community as the occupying power.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, in line with US President Donald Trump’s overwhelmingly favorable plan for the Middle East and was rejected by the Palestinians.

Netanyahu formed a new Israeli government this month with his main rival, Benny Gantz, after three elections and more than a year of political blockade. The coalition agreement allows the president to present a proposal for annexation to the government as of July 1.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 war. Palestinians claim all three territories for a future state, but Trump’s plan would leave them with isolated enclaves surrounded by Israeli territory.

Most of the international community opposes annexation, which many fear could make a Palestinian state unfeasible. The two-state solution remains widely regarded as the only way to resolve the conflict that started decades ago.

It was unclear to what extent Palestinian leaders would follow the new decision. Security coordination is in the interest of both Abbas and Israel because it is aimed above all at controlling the Islamist armed group Hamas, its main rival.

The Palestinian Authority governs and provides basic services to populated areas of the occupied West Bank. Dismantling it would create chaos and leave tens of thousands of officials without jobs. But when referring to the “state of Palestine”, Abás seemed to leave room to continue with the current system, but under a different and questioned name.

Abbas has always opposed the use of violence, so the Palestinian security forces are likely to continue to act against armed groups, albeit without formal coordination with Israel.