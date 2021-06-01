Abba does not mislead and the researchers of ‘Mask Singer’ make full: Gatita was Isabel Preysler

If last week Mask Singer broke the ice leaving everyone breathless at the unmask La Toya Jackson, This time it has not been something so unpredictable, although for Paz Vega it has also meant “a moment for the history of television.”

It happened on Antena 3 this Tuesday, when The contestants of group B were announced. One of them was Gatita, like the mythical song from La Factoría. It was also a feline, characterized as a chulapa and with feminist touches, as the stylists of the format later explained.

However, the costume did not serve to mislead the jury, who opted for Isabel Preysler except for Javier Calvo, who chose Gwyneth Paltrow first. In addition to the clues, they emphasized the unmistakableness of her elegance, which gave her away in her movements since she entered the set. The first to name her was Javier Ambrossi, based on the Dual citizenship of Preysler and in that she is “a whole mom and grandmother”.

The two performances of the unmasked were Waterloo by Abba and Last Dance by Donna Summer. After challenging herself with a Dragon that reminded Los Javis a lot of her friend Dulceida, Gatita was chosen to remove the mask, leaving the public ojiplático.

“I thank life for allowing me to see you here, inside a cat, singing Abba… Thank you for making it possible. Even inside the cat, everyone said ‘Isabel’. Your elegance is unique, everything fit me, I had a flash, “said Javier Ambrossi. For his part, José Mota thanked the contestant for her sense of humor.

“It’s a dream come true, your bravery is amazing, I know that getting there is not easy. I am shaky. You have so much personality that goes through everything, “added Paz Vega excitedly. For Javier Calvo, it was the most shocking revelation to date.

But what did the protagonist have to say? Tamara Falcó’s mother revealed that the the only person who knew of his participation in the format was the writer Mario Vargas Llosa, Preysler’s partner. In addition, she recommended her children from the set to participate in other editions and stressed that the most uncomfortable for her had been wearing the heavy costume.

Preysler said that, despite living surrounded by artists, she did not sing since she went to school, and said that for her the most important thing about her participation in the contest was that the audience had fun. “I would like to stay longer, I will follow you to the end. The mask helps to disinhibit and it is something that suits me well, because television is a medium in which I am not comfortable“he added.