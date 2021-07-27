ABB Ability Mobile Connect for Variable Frequency Drives | News | Market

From the business area of ABB Motion have developed a new solution, ABB Ability Mobile Connect for frequency inverters, an online platform that allows the customer to contact experts and help troubleshoot drive technical issues remotely.

“The situation derived from Covid-19 has taught us that the full potential of digitization and the benefits that it can bring us in different industries was not being used. From ABB we are promoting digital technology applied to services, which allows more agility, more availability of industrial assets, and the reduction of unnecessary travel ”, explains María José Moreno, Digital Lead of ABB Motion in Spain.

ABB Ability Mobile Connect for frequency inverters.

This proposal is one of the fastest and safest proposals to solve incidents remotely, saving time and improving the availability of industrial equipment. “To reduce energy consumption, the application of new digital technologies and industrial automation are essential,” Moreno remarks.

Thanks to the new technology developed by ABB Motion, the user will have the ability to access technical support without additional hardware, nor a complex structure of remote connectivity. That is, you only need a smartphone and the free application Drivetune (available in the Apple Store and Google Play), as well as a Bluetooth control panel. Once the user has these three elements, ABB will be able to solve any type of problem online.

With the application of this solution, users will be able to share data in real time with the manufacturer’s variable frequency drive experts. Photos, videos, audio and text messages can be shared to quickly resolve any issue and thus avoid that small failures can turn into big complications. In addition, the expert will be able to remotely monitor the data in real time and propose parameter changes that will have to be validated by the user before taking effect in the drives, all with the highest industrial cybersecurity standards.