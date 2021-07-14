Abascal wants to show his chest due to the Constitutional ruling and lies twice in three sentences

Oh what a memory mine … (Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via .)

The Constitutional Court has spoken and has knocked down the first state of alarm that the Government decreed to confine the population to their homes. The debate has divided the body into two very opposing halves until a decision has been made that has left an infinity of equally polarized reactions.

One of those who sings victory is Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, who has been followed by all his people, between celebrations and smiling selfies. The far-right party presented an appeal to the TC for the state of alarm in March 2020 and now, Abascal is showing his chest: “The greatest violation of rights in history was unconstitutional. Only Vox voted against and only VOX appealed to the Constitutional Court to defend the rights and freedoms of the Spanish ”.

However, it forgets or omits that Vox voted in favor of the first extension of the state of alarm, in the session from March 25 to 26, 2020, after the first days under this legal regime decreed by the Government. With all the criticism they want, but they pressed the yes button.

Indeed, as Abascal says later, Vox did vote against, but the leader of the far right lies again, because it was not “just Vox.” The second extension, on April 9, was also rejected by the CUP. And in subsequent sessions the negative votes of PP, ERC, JuntsxCat, Foro and even Compromís were gradually added.

