Abascal takes out a paving stone in Congress and Errejón sends him this notice: “They are just a hair away”

The leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, has dedicated a few words from the gallery of the Congress of Deputies to his Vox counterpart, Santiago Abascal.

The far-right leader has taken a paving stone that was allegedly thrown at Congress after his rally in Vallecas and has shown it in his speech. “We were only 18 meters from those who threw these cobblestones at us. What scandalizes you, that you threw them at us or that I show them on this rostrum? “

“At 18 meters against families, public representatives, throwing stones, paving stones and stakes. Driven by you, tolerated by you and justified by a part of this chamber that does not believe in democracy or freedom for all, ”said Abascal.

Íñigo Errejón, before starting his speech, has decided to comment on this moment and has given an advice to the far-right politician: “I have seen a piece of Santiago Abascal’s ‘show’. I understand that he is on an electoral campaign, but if he had reviewed the electoral campaigns he would have realized that the fashion of showing cobblestones does not usually bring anything good ”.

“You are one hair away from being left out of the Madrid Assembly, but keep going, keep going,” he added.

Errejón recalled the paving stone that the former leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, took to one of the debates prior to the general elections on November 10, 2019.

“This is not a souvenir from the Berlin Wall, it is a cobblestone from my city, Barcelona. This is what they threw at national police, Mossos d’Esquadra, merchants and terraces, ”Rivera said.

However, the former leader of the orange formation failed to convince voters, since …

