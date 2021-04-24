Abascal says that the threatening letter received by Iglesias “stinks of mounting Podemos”

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, assured this Friday that “stinks of Podemos montage” the threatening letter with bullets sent to the head of this party, Pablo Iglesias, which is similar to the letters also sent to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez.

Abascal made this statement at the rally he gave this Friday afternoon in Parla, where he intervened to support the head of the list to the elections Madrid on May 4, Rocío Monasterio.

During this electoral act, Abascal referred to the fact that Iglesias leave the electoral debate on 4-M in Cadena Ser, after Monasterio questioned the veracity of the threatening letters sent to the leader of Podemos, Marlaska and Gámez. Specifically, the Vox candidate assured that the Government “do not believe anything.”

In this regard, Abascal celebrated the Monastery’s way of proceeding and affirmed that its candidate this year cut off “the two ears and the bow”, in reference to Iglesias, of whom he said that he left the debate with “the other between his legs.”

“It is very important that threats are reported, we have always done it and that is how I have told Iglesias to do it and I am glad that he did. It is very important. know who has sent those letters and even more important is to defend freedom without going back half an iota, “said Rocío Monasterio in an interview on esRadio.

Monastery has insisted that it condemns “all violence” and has assured that this is what it did this Friday in the debate, in addition to adding that they believe in the “Constitution, democracy and freedom. “It cannot be tolerated that people like Pablo Iglesias pretend impose your vision on us of politics “, he has censored.

Thus, he has stressed that Vox cannot yield to the “totalitarians” in front of others who “they are able to lower their heads“.” We say truths like fists and it is that all violence must be condemned, “he stressed. He went on to say that he is ashamed of the speeches of the” moderates who are afraid “and that they ask” forgiveness before entering. “