Abascal says that Jorge Javier Vázquez and Iglesias are the “useful fools” of the tension and Sánchez “the culprit”

The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has indicated that the presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez, who participated this Saturday in an act of the PSOE, and the candidate of United We Can to the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, are the “Useful fools” of tension in this election campaign.

“The culprit is Sánchez, who deceived the Spanish. He is to blame for what is happening in Spain“, said Abascal this Sunday in an act of Vox in Alcalá de Henares, in reference to Sánchez’s pacts with United We Can and the pro-independence parties.

In the same vein, he has accused the President of the Executive branch of being “the one truly responsible for everything that is happening in Spain” and of being the “ultimately responsible” for the violence perpetrated against the militants of Vox, as well as the “person in charge” that the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, “has protected this violence.” “For them to provoke is to exist”, he has sentenced.

In reference to the letters with bullets that Iglesias received, Marlaska and the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, said: “They have our condemnation, but also our mistrust because we don’t believe their lies or their montages. “

At the beginning of his speech, Abascal joked that he was “a little scared” by the entry into the campaign of Jorge Javier Vázquez, who has participated in an act of the PSOE in which he accompanied the socialist candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Angel Gabilondo. “I’m a little scared because Jorge Javier Vázquez has entered the campaign. What a turnaround in the campaign! “, He stressed.

Jorge Javier Vázquez, “the little television dictator”

In this sense, the leader of Vox has added that the PSOE brings Jorge Javier Vázquez, the “little television dictator”, to “give the campaign a little hysteria.” “With how threatened they are, they went calmly, walking in a row to the Plaza de la Constitución de Vallecas, where we went, and no stones fell on them. Few went to see them because there were four cats,” he assured.

At this point, Abascal has charged Pablo Iglesias, the “alpha macho” who goes out to give orders and “everyone runs away” from the debate: “He comes out whining and saying that they call him a rat and a chepudo, which is an unpleasant insult.”

“But this gentleman knows what we read when we enter the networks? “, asked the president of Vox, while he recalled that Iglesias said that” it is necessary to naturalize that anyone who has a public presence is subjected to criticism or insult. “

For this reason, he has affirmed that what Iglesias wants is “freedom to insult himBut don’t let anyone insult you. “” His tongue is very long but his skin is very thin, he whimpers like a coward. You cannot be taken seriously, you are a liar, you go by taxi to the debate and come back with a driver, “he said.

“Madrid is standing, the Spanish are standing, we do not kneelWe go bare-chested to the neighborhoods, “Abascal added, noting that they have been suffering” two years of systematic threats every week.

During his speech, the Vox leader has also attacked the Popular Party for ask Pedro Sánchez for “soups” to give their autonomous communities “new mechanisms to extend the exceptional measures as of May 9”, when the state of alarm ends.

“Why does Married want special powers? in the autonomous communities? To harm hoteliers or so that Ayuso does not open until 00.00? For that the PP is approaching the PSOE “, has indicated Abascal, while he has defended having an” infinite distance “with the PSOE.

Regarding the Vox poster in Puerta del Sol comparing what the place of an unaccompanied foreign minor (Mena) costs with the pension of a grandmother, he stressed that the judge said that “it does not seem that there was incitement to hatred”, which “kept the poster”. “Is telling the truth inciting hatred? Is it a lie to say that a plaza in Menas costs 4,700 euros to locals? “