Abascal reaches out to Casado to regain his relationship after the motion of censure against Sánchez

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, assures that he has the “hand outstretched” towards the person in charge of the PP, Pablo Casado, so that they can regain their relationship after the speech that the popular leader made to justify that his party did not join the motion of no confidence against the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, which was debated in October 2020.

In an interview, Abascal referred to his “personal relationship” with Casado “does not exist at the moment”, although “that does not have to worry the Spaniards who want an alternative.” He argued that “Vox is not going to be an impediment in the existence of a political relationship (with the PP) in the construction of an alternative.”

However, Abascal indicated that “It is Married who has to rectify“, since it was he who, in the motion of censure against Sánchez, joined” the demonization of Vox “and said” very serious things. “

“Political attacks”

He reproached the popular leader who rwill carry out Vox “political attacks” that they almost had a “leftist logic”, which constituted “an insult to their own voters”.

Despite this, he indicated that he has a “hand outstretched” towards Casado and highlighted how, after what happened in the motion of censure, Vox did not respond “with the same currency” to the PP, in reference to not retaliating in the institutions in which Abascal’s party supports the popular.

Finally, he highlighted that Vox “has been responsible in Andalusia, Murcia, Castilla y León and Madrid and he has not taken any kind of retaliation, because we are not going to avenge Casado’s error by punishing the Spanish “, since that would have been a” monumental error “.