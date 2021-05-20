“Abascal needs to be a little more orange to be the new Trump”

Wyoming began the installment of The Intermission this Wednesday by telling its viewers the story of Boris I, a Russian con man who proclaimed himself King of Andorra in 1934.

“It has reminded me of the images of Santiago Abascal visiting Ceuta, marking a big nipple, in the middle of the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis. The leader of the extreme right stood there and began to walk in a cowboy style, “said the Madrid native.

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermission’ ATRESMEDIA

The presenter continued describing the politician’s trip: “To top it off, demanded to stop what he considers an invasion and build an insurmountable wall with Morocco. Only he needs to be a little more orange to become the new Donald Trump“.

“What nobody knows is in the capacity of what Abascal made this official visit to Ceuta, that it is known that he is not President of the Government, or Minister of Defense or the Interior”Wyoming noted. “Despite his fondness for disguising himself as a soldier, Abascal didn’t even do the military!“he exclaimed.

The host of the La Sexta program rescued his photo from the military service and commented that “Some stale progressive spent considerably more time in the Army than he did.” And he concluded by saying that “which leads me to think that Abascal is dedicated to usurping functions and roles that do not concern him at all“.

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermission’ ATRESMEDIA