Abascal attacks Pedro Piqueras for his words about the Vallecas altercations

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has criticized to the presenter of Informativos Telecinco Pedro Piqueras as a result of his statements in the coverage of the altercations that occurred this week in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas.

In an interview last Thursday on Ana Rosa’s program, the president of the far-right formation denounced the act of vandalism that he and other members of his party suffered this week during an electoral rally in Vallecas: “Once I was in the lectern, they started throwing us stones, bottles and cobblestones“.

Abascal has stated that he has “no doubt who was behind the riots.” According to the Vox leader, “it was an illegal demonstration, of organized groups of criminals and extremists who tried to prevent us from speaking, they wanted to take the square and other hundreds of our supporters could not enter because when they saw the panorama they left “.

Likewise, Santiago Abascal has criticized Pedro Piqueras for the way in which it was expressed in the news broadcasts the night before. Specifically, the journalist opened the information space in the following way: “This is the image of polarization. It has occurred in Vallecas, Madrid, where Vox was presenting its campaign for the May 4 elections and which left-wing radicals wanted to explode. Riots and clashes, some arrested and some injured, too, while the security forces seemed powerless, in some cases, to stop the escalating violence. Kicks, throwing stones, charges and many insults, “said Piqueras.

“Some shout fascists to others, and these, communists to those. It is the sign of a time in which the so-called populism decentralizes Spanish politics and it throws it towards the extremes, “added Piqueras.

Abascal has referred to these words from Piqueras, who cited the presenter as “an announcer of this house”.

“They try to gag us and make us have to raise our voices, and that in the end we only talk about being attacked, and that the debate around Vox is that we are attacked. Although some media allow themselves to relate that as if there were two opposing sides, like yesterday, by the way, a speaker from this house said on the evening news, “said Abascal.

According to Abascal, Piqueras “spoke of a Spain confronted and ignoring that the stones were only received by some. I think it is of extraordinary gravity“, he pointed out.