Abascal accuses China “because the virus is Chinese” and calls Sánchez an “accomplice”

The control session to the Government this Wednesday It began with the appearance of Pedro Sánchez, at his own request, to “account for the data and the Government’s actions in relation to its application and to present the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.” And that he did in a long speech full of data and future plans. Then it was the turn of the opposition leaders and there it was, after a fiery and gruff speech by Pablo Casado when he rose to the rostrum Santiago Abascal what dedicated his first words to accuse China of the pandemic and the Prime Minister of being an “accomplice” of the Asian country.

Santiago Abascal blames China for the virus and Sánchez as an “accomplice.” (Photo: AP Photo / Manu Fernandez, Pool)

The leader of the extreme right, like did donald trump In a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, he pointed out with his words directly to China, but also to Sánchez. After describing the words of the President of the Executive Branch as a “joke in bad taste”, he immediately went on to elaborate his theory about who is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences. “Your accounts, Mr. Sánchez, are Chinese accounts and your words are Chinese tales. How china is the responsibility because china is the virus”, Has argued Abascal from the speaker’s podium in Congress.

But not only that. In his review of each and every one of the mistakes that according to him Sánchez has made, he has also accused him of not wanting to demand responsibility for what happened “from those who condemned the world to a real drama between lies and concealments.” A non-liability requirement that “Makes you accomplices of the power that grows and takes off while the whole West with Spain at the head sinks ”.

But that has not been Abascal’s only criticism of Sánchez, to whom he has been listing one by one all the mistakes that, from his point of view, the Government has made in managing the pandemic. Has blamed him having passed from “inaction” of the first moments and of “causing thousands of deaths with its inaction in 8M” to “destroy the rule of law” and impose “tyrannical measures”.

The leader of the extreme right has starred in a rude intervention, full of protests and criticism of both the PSOE and Podemos in which most of his first half was dedicated to charging against the government’s actions. Among the issues that has been thrown in the face of Sánchez has been his presentation a few minutes before considering it a “campaign of self-promotion with 100,000 dead on top that they dared to say insulting us all saying we would come out stronger.

And in his list of reproaches, the “tortious use of institutions such as TVE and the CIS” and the “failure of vaccination” together with Brussels. Of course, he has not only criticized the left, He has also addressed the Popular Party, reminding Pablo Casado that the Popular Party was an accomplice in voting in favor of the extensions of the state of alarm. “He has not done it alone, with the support and complicity of a large part of the chamber,” he snapped at the president of an Executive that he assures has carried out “The worst management of the pandemic in the world.”

In the final stretch of his presentation, he has called for the end of the restrictions, compensation for all those who have had economic losses during the pandemic because they have not “let them work”, free masks and freedom of movement between territories.

