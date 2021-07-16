Abarth F595 | Power | Special edition

To be honest, we have long lost count of the number of special editions of the Abarth 595 that have hit the market. And if they were few, here comes one more, the Abarth F595, equipped with a very special engine.

The F in the name pays tribute to Formula 4, a competition to which the Italian coach provides engines, while being the main sponsor. It is a format that forges young talents, inspired by Formula Italia, which in 1971 already followed that same philosophy (created under the supervision of Carlo Abarth). Mick Schumacher, the son of former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, raced in F4 in 2016.

The most important thing in a car like this is the engine. And it was not going to be less in the Abarth F595. Under the hood we find the 1.4-liter T-Jet engine with 165 hp, equipped with the supercharged Garrett turbocharger with a geometric compression ratio of 9: 1. The maximum torque is 230 Nm, available already at 2,250 rpm.

Interesting features, as usual in the brand. Top speed is 218 km / h and it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds with manual gearbox and, more interestingly, it recovers from 80 to 120 km / h in 7.8 seconds. With the (optional) five-speed sequential automatic it is somewhat slower, completing the sprint up to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds.

Abarth says that the engine is the one on which the engine of the Tatuus single-seaters of the Italian and German F4 championships is based. Another detail of the competition is the Record Monza exhaust, with four exits, two on each side, positioned vertically. Recalling the 595 Competizione we tested, the sound will be spectacular when the Scorpion button on the dashboard is pressed that opens the active exhaust valve, while also acting on maximum torque delivery, power steering calibration and engine response. to the accelerator pedal

There’s no shortage of Koni rear suspension with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology. It seeks to improve performance and grip, in addition to improving maneuverability and stability.

This version is also available in convertible bodywork, the 595C, and is distinguished by blue accents on the mirror caps and front and rear aprons, which is combined with various body colors: Race White, Campovolo Gray, Track Gray , Scorpion Black, Record Gray and Tarmac Gray. It boasts 17-inch Sport alloy wheels in matt black, the ‘F595’ logo at the rear and fog lights, which reveal the self-ventilated 284mm front and 240mm rear discs.

Inside the Abarth F595 we find a leather steering wheel and meticulously finished Abarth sports seats (more racing Sabelt seats are optional). There are black accents, such as the new infotainment display frame and the new matte black dashboard.

Additionally, the F595 is equipped with the 7-inch Uconnect HD system with DAB radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard.

Source: Stellantis

Photo gallery:

Photos