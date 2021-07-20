Abarth F595, new version to pay tribute to the competition once again

Abarth launches a new edition for its 595, which is called Abarth F595. As they themselves point out, it is a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Formula Italia built by Carlo Abarth in 1971, and also dedicated to the FIA ​​certified Tatuus F4 by Abarth cars. In fact, the F in the name is a tribute to the F4.

This new Abarth F595 is available both in saloon body as a convertible. What is common in both cases is that they have several details in “Rally Blue” tone, which, as you can see, appear on the front apron, on the mirror caps and on the rear diffuser.

The main color can be Race White, Campovolo Gray, Track Gray, Scorpion Black, Record Gray and Tarmac Gray; while the Sport rims They are 17 inches and are in matte black. But The icing on the cake comes from the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust, using two outlets on each side in a vertical position. It will like more or less, but it is very striking.

Related article:

Circuit test of the Abarth 695 Esseesse 1.4 T-Jet 180 CV

For its part, in the cabin we receive a leather steering wheel and sports seats, being able to resort to the Sabelt optionally. The dominant color of the dashboard is black, using mostly hard plastics.

Abarth F595: 165 hp and Koni FSD suspension

As for the technical part, the Abarth F595 comes with the turbo gasoline engine 1.4 T-Jet in 165 hp version. The maximum torque of this variant is 230 Nm, reaching just 2,250 rpm. According to the brand of the scorpion itself, the maximum speed is situated at a not inconsiderable 218 km / h and can do the 0 to 100 in just 7.3 seconds.

Meanwhile, it has Koni rear suspension with FSD, 284mm front brakes and “Scorpion” driving mode that offers a more immediate response, changes engine management and stiffens the steering. In turn, it also increases the sound of the Record Monza exhaust.

And to top it off, in terms of equipment, it comes standard with the 7-inch Uconnect HD, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.