Abarth 1000 SP one-off: Are we facing the swan song of the scorpion?

Alfa Romeo and Lancia, Lancia and Alfa Romeo. These two firms are the ones that have taken the most headlines since it became known that FCA and PSA would merge. Yes, because both schools are going through a deep pothole from which they do not know how to get out. Now what are under the tutelage of Stellantis things could change, but they are not the only ones we need to talk about. Nobody remembers Abarth anymore? It seems so, but we must remember that it is still alive …

And we still say because, although Carlos Tavares has denied it by active and passive, it does not seem that it will have a feasibility plan. According to the CEO of Stellantis, all brands will have an opportunity and the dissolution of the house of the scorpion does not seem to be among their plans. Not in vain, the presentation of the Abarth 1000 SP one-off it has raised more doubts than certainties. Above all, because it pays tribute to a model that saw the light of day in 1958.

The Abarth 1000 SP one-off hides an Alfa Romeo 4C under its skin

To put you in Historical background of the Abarth 1000 SP one-off, we are going to summarize its history. The House of the Scorpion and the House of the Biscione collaborated in the second half of the 1950s to create a light sports car to offer a excellent power-to-weight ratio. The project was commanded by the Milanese engineer Mario Colucci and materialized in 1958 with the Abarth 1000 SP (Sport Prototype).

His bones were a tubular steel chassis dressed in a bodywork designed by Franco Scaglione and manufactured by Bertone. To move it used a gasoline propeller inherited from the Giulietta Sprint Veloce located in a central position. Its power? 105 hp that, although they seem few, helped him reach a maximum speed of 230 kilometers per hour. The saddest thing is that only 50 units were made of which very few remain.

Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro and 595 Monster Energy Yamaha

Starting from this base, Abarth managers have had it very easy to bring the new 1000 SP to life. Yes, because its development does not start from a blank page, but rather from the organ bank of the defunct FCA Group. Saving the distances Isn’t it familiar to you? Indeed, those of you who have thought that under that new face is the Alfa Romeo 4C you got it right. Not surprisingly, it presents enough changes to get away from it.

First, maintains the spider format and the absence of a ceiling. The dot-shaped front and round rear optics or the shape of the grille and rear are traced. The difference is in the deflectors to protect occupants from the wind. Under the “skin” is the 4C’s 1742 CC turbo block with 240 hp. Everything, to give life to a single unit that, as an advertisement, will be exhibited at the events organized by the brand.

Will this be the end of Abarth or will more models arrive? For now, until Stellantis presents his strategic plan there are only rumors. Hopefully they do not become certainties and end up disappearing …

Source – Abarth