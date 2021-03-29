abandonment of Fernando Alonso on his return

A brake problem on lap 33 left Fernando Alonso (Alpine) out of the race, after having rolled in the top ten

March 28, 2021 (7:35 PM CET)

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) during the Bahrain race

“I wanted to finish the race, but it could not be”Fernando Alonso commented after finishing the race earlier than expected. “We have had a problem, in the end the brakes have been the cause of abandonment, but before that there was also some problem with the batteries on the straight.

“It was a bad race, but in the end it was exciting. It was also a good day, because of the anthem, because of the formation lap, being on the grid again… it was a pretty cool moment of the day. And then we couldn’t finish, but already thinking about Imola ”.

Alonso made a good start, started ninth, and placed seventh, before the safety car left. “In those first laps, being in a fight with the other cars… I don’t know how to explain it, my adrenaline got up. That the cars are fighting in front of you gives you excitement. But it’s a shame that we couldn’t be on the track anymore and complete the race. Maybe the points were not possible today, or it would be very fair, but if something had to happen, learn from it ”.

This was Alonso’s first race on his return to F1 two years later. “I still have time in the car. I think that all the riders who have changed teams, be it Carlos, Ricciardo, Vettel… we see that they need time. Vettel who has to get used to some characteristics of the car, Ricciardo to the brakes, commented after the tests. Carlos too, in some races he will be able to get 100%. So imagine that multiplied by two and a half years. It is normal that over time things improve, I do not know how to say the points to which I have to dedicate more time, but I’m sure in five or six races he will be more comfortable than I am today”.