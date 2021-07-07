Abandoned her baby with a begging woman outside a store

Several Twitter users who live in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, published a citizen complaint regarding a newborn baby who had apparently been abandoned by her own mother outside a store.

According to versions of the events, the baby’s mother would have asked a young woman from Chiapas who usually begs for alms outside a supermarket if she could take care of the girl a couple of minutes as she went into the store to do some shopping.

The problem was that several hours passed and the woman did not return for the little girl.

“A woman in black clothes came and asked her to take care of the baby while she did some shopping in the market. He leaves her a ready bottle, a bag of diapers, and powdered milk. Hours passed and he realizes that he does not return, so he asks for support to notify the Monterrey police ”, is what can be read in the police report.

The woman who was left in charge of the baby was accompanied by her 4 children, all of them minors.

3 hours later, the police arrived to attend to the emergency and when they saw that the baby had a fever, they asked the paramedics for help, so an ambulance took the newborn to a hospital to be treated.

So far the minor’s health status is unknown.

