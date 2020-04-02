One of the big controversies last year was the launch of the new Xbox application for Windows 10. It was highly anticipated, but it disappointed, because Microsoft did not develop a UWP (Universal Windows Platform) application, instead opting to use Electron. So we were not facing a native application, but rather one that hid a whole Chromium behind, like Slack or Spotify, and so many others.

Now, as we read in Windows Central, Microsft has released a new beta of the Xbox application for PC. In this version, available to Insider users of the fast ring, the application is written with React Native, Faceboook’s open source framework that allows you to write native applications.

RAM usage drops by half, and app takes up five times less

According to Windows Central, The new React Native-based app has reduced its storage space from 300MB to just 60MB. It is therefore an impressive reduction of five times the total size on our PC, at a time when SSDs are not yet large enough to give away space.

As for performance, they explain that the experience with the new application is much better than that of the Electron version. The clearest proof they have given of this is in a RAM consumption that has been divided by two. The rest of the functions remain the same, serving as a key application to manage the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The beta application can be downloaded in the store, although to test it you must be, at the very least, in Windows 10 May 2019 Update. This good news collides with the new Skype application, whose Preview a few days ago is no longer based on React Native to use Electron. In other words, despite knowing the advantages that React Native can offer, Microsoft does not currently have a common criterion. Dropbox is another Electron application, but in their latest beta for macOS they have chosen to switch to Nucleus, native to the platform. Good and bad news.

