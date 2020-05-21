Abanca reinforces its asset management business giving more weight to the figure of Pablo Monjardín, from now on the new head of ‘Asset Management’ inside the bank. The Galician entity bets for this role for a professional who has led the launch of its new sustainable investment portfolios and mega-trends.

May 21, 2020

Monjardín joined Abanca in September 2018 as a manager, from Mercer, where he was an investment consultant. Previously, he had worked at Amundi Iberia as a manager and at BBVA as an analyst for the corporate and investment banking division.

Under his baton, the activities of discretionary portfolio management and fund selection for those commonly known as the ‘focus list’ or recommended lists. Last year, Abanca made a strong commitment to these services, marketed among the clients of the private banking and personal banking.

Abanca launched Responsible Alpha, a range of portfolios exclusively made up of socially responsible investment funds (ISR), and also Alpha Future, a parallel range of thematic fund portfolios and future megatrends. All these activities are those that have been reorganized under the umbrella of ‘Asset Management’, according to the entity, an area with Monjardín at the forefront that leaves the doors open to new investment solutions.

With this promotion, Monjardín gains relevance in relation to Juan Luis Vargas-Zúñiga, general director of Markets, and Enrique Castro Becerra, director of Investments, who will be the three visible heads of the bank’s investment team chaired by Venezuelan Juan Carlos Escotet.

As Bolsamanía announced, the bank based in Betanzos, La Coruña, has revolutionized its management structure with the signings in the last year of Javier Rivero as head of ‘Private Banking’, who came from Credit Suisse, and Alfonso Ponce de León as head of ‘M&A’, same position he previously held at Grant Thornton.

The Escotet group wants to position itself as a benchmark actor in the investment funds, private banking and corporate banking sectors in Spain and Portugal, an ambition that also encompasses the recent acquisitions of Deutsche Bank Portugal, Caixa Geral Spain and EuroBic, also in the Portuguese country.

