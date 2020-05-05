Abanca achieved a net profit of 127 million euros during the first three months of 2020, a figure that supposes 13% less in interannual terms, after provisioning 78 million euros to face the coronavirus crisis.

At a press conference this Tuesday by videoconference, the president of Abanca, Juan Carlos Escotet, has reported that the entity faces the impact of Covid-19 in a “Frankly privileged situation” at capitalization levels (with a capital surplus of 1,221 million) and coverage of non-performing assets of 61.1%, one of the highest in the sector.

The CEO of Abanca, Francisco Botas, has assessed that it was «A very good quarter», since if the reinforcement of the 78 million in provisions had not been made “thinking about the future”, the profit after taxes would grow by 0.5%. Furthermore, the ROE return is 10.9%.

The bank believes that these provisions will be enough for this year, although at the end of the first semester it will evaluate the strategic plan to know if changes are necessary.

Thus, Escotet highlighted Abanca’s “effort” in the face of the coronavirus crisis to “Try to keep the job”, with the support of 7.9 billion in financing for families, SMEs and the self-employed. There were almost 9,500 credits guaranteed by the ICO for an amount of 893 million. Among other measures, pensions and unemployment benefits are anticipated.

Without ERTE in 2020

Escotet remarks that se has set up a daily monitoring committee and measures such as teleworking have been implemented for 70% of the workforce – more than 4,000 employees – as well as for 800 supplier workers, and 80% of the branch network has been kept open. There was also a great acceleration in the use of digital banking.

Further, has ruled out having to resort to an ERTE, ERE or reduction of the network of offices due to the state of alarm or throughout 2020.

Eurobic acquisition

At present, Abanca is “in the middle” ‘due diligence‘To take over the Portuguese bank Eurobic, after which it will enter into the phase of negotiating contracts and financial conditions. Escotet predicts that in May “the entire negotiation and acquisition process should be concluding.”

The president of the entity has indicated that The effort has been “stepped up” to get hold of Eurobic. He believes that in the negotiation “adverse aspects” will have to be included due to the coronavirus crisis and there may be some variation in the price, although he estimates that they are “lower” in Portugal than in Spain due to the impact of the pandemic.

After referring to the fact that the Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, has spoken of the «Convenience» of future integration processes in the sector, The head of Abanca has said “keep up the bet” on acquisitions and mergers, as long as the entity maintains shareholder control and its business philosophy.

And it is that Escotet predicts that the “postcovid effect” will favor mergers and acquisitions, that «well thought out» can allow to maintain a business model that «has proven to be successful». Therefore, he says that, once the Eurobic operation is completed, they will be “open” next year to “any possibility that may arise”.

All this, after recently completing the integration of Banco Caixa Geral with the pandemic in “full development”. Here there was a reduction of 8% on the initial budget, which gives rise to 24 million more for synergies in 2021, “an additional 56% to what was planned.”