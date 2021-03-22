Ábalos is entrusted to Yolanda Díaz for a pact on rents but insists on subsidizing the owners

A week later and with doubts about whether the departure of Pablo Iglesias the Government will turn off or not his influence within the Executive, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Jose Luis Ábalos, has opted for the no, turning her eyes to who will be her substitute as vice president of United We Can, Yolanda Diaz, to “trust” that an agreement will be reached between socialists and purple on the Housing Law and the regulation of rental prices that once again strains the relations between the two partners of the coalition and in which, nevertheless, Ábalos has insisted on giving tax credits to the owners, a formula that the purple ones reject outright.

“I believe that we can reach an agreement, as the Minister of Labor, who will become third vice president, “Ábalos said about the” trust “that both have shared this Monday on the controversial Housing Law.

Ábalos has not mentioned Iglesias, who for the moment remains second vice president and who last week pointed out that his last project as a member of the Government It would be to leave an agreement closed with the PSOE on the Housing Law, including the regulation of rental prices on which at the moment the positions are irreconcilable.

Last Friday, Iglesias accused the president, Pedro Sánchez, of “disrespecting” citizens for failing to comply with the coalition pact, which contemplates a regulation of rents, through the last offer presented by Ábalos, focused on subsidize personal income tax to landlords, so that they voluntarily decide to reduce prices. That same day, the Minister of Equality, Irene Monteror, he warned Sánchez that he will have to “change partners” if you want to pass the law in those terms.

Nevertheless, Ábalos has insisted this Monday on the benefits of his proposal, that rewards up to 90% the personal income tax to the owners for making reductions of the rents of 10%. At the same time, he has objected to being placed “on the side of the bad guys ” and has rejected allegations of trafficking benefit “investment companies”. “It is not true, we are talking about personal income tax, only to natural persons.”

Like the minister, Díaz has shown his confidence in the agreement in statements in Congress. “It is not about giving in, there will be a sure agreement”Said the Minister of Labor, with the formula that she usually uses with employers and unions in the search for the seven labor pacts that they have reached so far in the legislature.

This Monday, Ábalos has stayed with the words of the next vice president instead of the warnings of the still vice president when there is still pending at least one other political meeting to try to reach an agreement. This was assured last week after United We can reject outright the Transport proposal.

At the moment, this meeting does not have a date but sources of the negotiation indicate that there has been a technical meeting, in which the PSOE has simply shown its forecasts on how you think it would affect the rental market proposal.