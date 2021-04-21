Ábalos foresees deductions of 60% in personal income tax for carrying out works that improve the energy efficiency of homes

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) which directs Jose Luis Ábalos foresees deductions in personal income tax of between 20% and 60% for owners who carry out renovation works that improve the energy efficiency of their main home or one of their ownership that they have for lease as their main home.

The measure is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that Spain will present this month to the European Commission and that it plans to invest 6,820 million euros in housing rehabilitation and urban regeneration in the next three years (2021-2023).

Works that allow reduce heating and cooling demand by 7% of the house will have a 20% deduction of its amount, which is comparable to a replacement of windows with other high-performance ones.

For which represent a 30% saving in energy consumption Non-renewable primary school, the deduction will be 40%, although if these are made in the entire building it will reach 60% for each of the individuals, according to the Mitma plan, to which Efe has had access.

In all cases, energy savings will be accredited through the corresponding energy efficiency certificate, which for Higher-ranking deductions will be rated A or B.