AB InBev takes control of the most valuable sports collection in advertising

According to Statista, the brand produces more than 567 million hectaliters of beer per year

In 2018, its global income was 58 thousand 619 million dollars

In the US alone, the brewery spends more than $ 1,530 million on advertising

There is a very special relationship between the advertising industry and the world of sports. In the United States (USA), events such as the Super Bowl are, in addition to a show for consumers, a true annual showcase for companies. Even if there is no direct relationship between your business model and these types of events, they serve as inspiration for more than one campaign. In addition, they enable creating commercial narratives with powerful emotions.

These interactions created a huge economy. According to Zenith Media, as of 2012, more than $ 10.9 billion a year was spent on sports advertising, only on traditional TV. In Martech information, 61 percent of people already follow events of this category through social networks. And in Marketing Dive estimates, sports marketing revenue will exceed $ 78.5 billion by 2021.

Given the wide and widespread interest in sports worldwide, this channel is attractive to virtually any brand. Just as you can see automakers using their esports ads to sell their new models, there are several major food and grocery brands in the Super Bowl. Of course, companies want to have a presence at various popular events and disciplines. However, there are few brands that do this.

The most valuable sports advertising collection

According to AdAge, brewery AB InBev has just signed a contract with the National Hockey League (NHL). The deal will last for five years. It will also allow you to promote two of its brands, Bud Light and Budweiser, among fans of this discipline in the US and Canada, respectively. The financial terms of this promotion deal were not disclosed. However, it is an advertising victory for the group in several dimensions.

With the NHL’s official sponsorship, AB InBev officially has one of the most important and valuable collections in the advertising industry. In other words, it is already the official ally of the four most important leagues in US sport: the NFL, the NBA and the MLB, as well as the recently added NHL. While you won’t have complete control of these groups in specific beer categories (such as hard seltzer in the American Union), it is a crucial victory.

The power of comprehensive sponsorships

During 2019 important news in the world of sports and sponsors have been released. Last October, the Argentine National Team ended its agreement with the beer that it advertised for more than 20 years. Several companies, between Lacoste and Ultimate Software Group, showed increased interest in tennis during August. Cruz Azul recently changed sponsors, leaving Under Armor wrong. Something similar happened with Boca Juniors and Nike.

But we must talk about the great opportunity that is now facing AB InBev. Having the sponsorship of the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB under your control is no small feat. The US is still the largest advertising market in the world. And these groups are the most important when it comes to commercial messages within the sports environment. Only in the impact and the greater reach capacity to the consumers, the situation of the brewery is enviable.

However, AB InBev’s advertising opportunity could be even better if he knows how to exploit his presence throughout these sports. The company is already executing a great strategy that focuses on content, rather than more traditional sponsorship. But with this valuable collection under your control, you’ll be able to have activations that feed each other across multiple fans. A true comprehensive campaign, exclusively for sports.