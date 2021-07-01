in Fight

Aazddin Aajour: “I really want to fight Felipe Nsue”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the Moroccan boxer based in Barcelona Aazddin Aajour, who has racked up four good cruiserweight victories: “I want very tough opponents with a good record”.

He is in great shape and wants to thank his coach: “My coach Ismael Colín has transformed me”.

Here we can listen to the full interview:

https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/VocesAajour.mp3

