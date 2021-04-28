Aave announces the launch of its V2 liquidity mining program

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Today, Aave announced the launch of the V2 liquidity mining (LM) program, which will operate for three months. The program will end on July 15, after which the developers will vote to end, continue, or adjust the LM program.

Due to high gas costs and lack of motivation to migrate, Aave chose to enable the v2 liquidity mining program to encourage liquidity providers and borrowers to migrate to a more optimized version so that they can receive liquidity rewards and participate in the governance of the protocol.

The liquidity mining program passed a governance vote on April 24. The liquidity mining incentives introduced for Aave’s V2 protocol will also successfully motivate users to explore the deployment of Aave’s Layer 2 solution built on Polygon.

Aave will distribute 2,200 staked AAVEs (stkAAVE) per day in proportion to the dollar value of borrowing activities in the marketplace, which equates to approximately $ 1 million in rewards distributed to lenders and borrowers every day.

Based on the chart above, most of the rewards are affected by the USDC and USDT markets, 41.56% and 25.87% respectively. According to Coinmarketcap, USDT and USDC dominate the first and second place among stablecoins with market capitalizations of $ 50,298,636,831 and $ 11,241,573,741 respectively.

Aave itself ranks as the third largest DeFi protocol, with a total locked value of $ 7.52 billion according to DeFi Pulse data.

Image Source: Shutterstock