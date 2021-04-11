Aave (AAVE) could advance further in the current bull market. These are the next goals for buyers.

The cryptocurrency market advances this Saturday, Bitcoin is trading very close to the resistance of $ 60,000, and for now everything indicates that the price could rise above this level again. The price of Aave (AAVE) has advanced above the $ 375 level this trading week, and the main trend for this cryptocurrency remains bullish.

Fundamental analysis: Aave has reported that it will create a new DeFi service on Polygon

Aave is a non-custodial decentralized liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Many analysts say that Aave has a bright future because it has an even more limited supply than Bitcoin, and the main trend for this cryptocurrency is still bullish.

This is a successful project that started in 2017 and has become an important part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) movement. According to the latest news, Aave has reported that it will build a new DeFi service at Polygon in a bid to cut exorbitant gas rates.

“In light of that issue, the team will move their platform to Polygon, a layer two proof-of-stake sidechain that runs alongside the Ethereum mainnet. The sidechain allows users to send tokens back and forth via a bridging protocol, offering lower transaction costs than Ethereum itself provides, ”Aave announced.

Once the platform is available on Polygon, Aave will add its native asset (MATIC) to the collateral list. At the same time, it will also build a smart contract bridge that will allow users to move their assets to Polygon using Metamask.

Aave is the third largest DeFi platform that is completely risk-free, and the only risks associated with this platform include the risk of a bug and the risk of liquidation. Aave (AAVE) monthly trading volume hit record highs this year, and if this positive trend continues, this crypto could be one of the top performers in April.

Technical Analysis: Aave (AAVE) Could Advance Further In Ongoing Bull Market

Aave (AAVE) has advanced from $ 84 above $ 580 since early January 2021, and the current price is hovering around $ 368.

Data source: tradingview.com

Aave (AAVE) could advance further into the ongoing bull market, and if the price once again jumps above $ 400, the next price target could be around $ 450 or even $ 500. Aave’s trading volume remains high and there is no risk of a reversal of the trend for now.

On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 300, it would be a firm “sell” signal, and we have our way to the $ 200 support level.

Resume

