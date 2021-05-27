Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s new movie – Tomatazos

Although Spider-Man is now shared by Sony with Marvel Studios and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures could not waste having the rights to a large number of comic book characters in their possession, and after the success of Venom – 35 % and the next release of Morbius, the company is preparing the film they hope and become their next big success, Kraven the Hunter. To the surprise of many, Variety confirms that the actor chosen for the title role is none other than Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Before being selected to be Kraven, Johnson appeared in two comic book adaptations, the comedy Kick-Ass: A Superhero without Superpowers – 76%, based on a comic by Mark Millar; and Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, directed by Joss Whedon. The last time he was in a superhero movie was six years ago, and his participation was not very memorable, only the actor’s fans remember his character, Quicksilver with nostalgia.

There is almost always an opportunity to redeem yourself, there we have the example of Ben Affleck and Ryan Reynolds, who became a source of ridicule for playing Daredevil and Green Lantern respectively, but years later they were praised for their performances as Batman and Deadpool. Will it be the same case with Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

The cinematographic universe that Sony is developing with characters from the Spider-Man comics has stood out for choosing established actors as its protagonists; Tom Hardy was commissioned to play Eddie Brock / Venom, and Jared Leto is the protagonist of Morbius. Now, Taylor-Johnson joins this trio of antiheroes who might have a crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the future.

We invite you to read: Iron Man actor knew the movie would be a hit if Robert Downey Jr. appeared on set

Kraven was introduced in 1964, originally it acted like enemy of Spider-Man; Sergei Kravinoff was a lethal hunter from Russia, who sought to take down Spider-Man to prove that he was truly the best. It was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. We have also seen him in animated series and he was expected to appear in the sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52%.

Kraven the hunter will be directed by JC Chandor (Deep Horizon – 83%, Triple Frontier), with a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Transformers: The Last Knight – 15%, Men in Black: International – 43%) and Richard Wenk (The Indestructibles 2 – 65%, Rematch – 60% ). It will hit theaters on January 13, 2023.

While more news arrives about this project that is in the early stages of development, we were already able to enjoy the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is expected to hit theaters this year, in September. Morbius, on the other hand, it will be released until 2022.

Superhero cinema has gained enormous popularity in the last two decades, especially the last, largely due to the emergence of the Marvel and DC Comics cinematic universes, but before it was possible to foresee the success that the hooded would have thanks to that the X-Men and Spider-Man sagas had good box office collections.

Along with the films that are more accommodating to the public, risky proposals have emerged, and the series have set the example of how much can be achieved, there we have The Boys – 95% and Invincible – 100%, the most recent cases. However, even in Marvel we have seen some evolution, like WandaVision – 95%, who took risks and surprised fans.

You may also be interested in: Doctor Strange screenwriter reveals why Scott Derrickson dropped out of sequel

What is very clear today is that superhero fans have many reasons to be happy, since the subgenre, both in film and on television, is more alive than ever, and everything indicates that it will continue to be the favorite of millions for many more years.