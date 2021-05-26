Aaron Taylor-Johnson to be Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures has announced that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Tenet”) will be in charge of playing Kraven the Hunter, who is considered one of the most formidable enemies of Spider-Man.

As is usual in these cases, the actor has signed to play the character in several films of Sony’s Marvel Universe, the first of them to be released in theaters in (at least) the United States on January 13, 2023.

Like ‘Venom’ and ‘Morbius’, this supervillain will be the main protagonist of the film that will make him known to the world, although for now it is unknown what will happen later with this type of spin-offs; above all, if Tom Hardy, Jared Leto and Taylor-Johnson himself are expected to ever meet Spider-Man on screen, either with or without Tom Holland under the mask of said superhero.

JC Chandor (‘Margin Call’, ‘The Most Violent Year’) directing this first film written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk in which we will meet Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian immigrant son of an aristocrat who fled to the United States with his family, in 1917, and after the Russian nobility was decimated by the February Revolution and the subsequent collapse of the reign of Tsar Nicholas II.

Kraven is a great hunter for larger pieces who seeks to defeat Spider-Man to prove that he is the best hunter in the world. Unlike other hunters, he generally disdains the use of any kind of weapons and prefers to take down his prey with his bare hands. To do this, he consumes a mystical serum to give himself greater strength and in the process dramatically slow down the aging process. He also lives according to a strict code of honor.

Finally, to mention that this is not the first time we see Taylor-Johnson giving life to a character inspired by a comic, as fans of ‘Kick-Ass’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ will well remember.