Aaron Taylor-Johnson is returning to Marvel Studios!

The dream of more than one fan to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson in another Marvel film came true. The actor signed on to make more movies with the studio.

Quicksilver (Mercury) was one of the first great losses of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and many wanted to see more of Aaron Taylor-Johnson onscreen. It was recently confirmed that the actor will be back in the studios with an unexpected role.

After his only participation in the UCM on Avengers: Age of Ultron, the interpreter left the franchise due to the death of his character, Pietro maximoff. This death was criticized by the followers to this day, who still point out that there were options to give the sprinter a place in other projects.

However, the production company never chose to return the mutant to the scene, even taking the easy route in Wandavision. In the series there was an alleged return of the runner, but it was all a hoax of Agatha Harkness. The role, this time, was fulfilled Evan Peters. In the end it was discovered that it was not really the brother of the protagonist, but a certain Ralph bohner.

In disagreement with all this, Taylor-Johnson continued to insist on taking a position in ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ and seems to have obtained it because he will star in a film based on a mythical villain from the publisher.

According The Wrap, the artist will make his return to superhero cinema to give life Kraven the hunter. The film will be produced by Sony, so his reincorporation to the MCU it does not happen of a mere possibility. Still, this raises the audience’s expectation of seeing him share with him. Spider man from Tom holland or the Venom from Tom hardy.

According to the information leaked by the medium, the film is projected to be released on January 13, 2023, being directed by JC Chandor. The production will feature a script by Art marcum, Matt holloway Y Richard Wenk.

Finally, the source also claimed that the celebrity secured a contract to impersonate Sergei kravinoff (real name) on more than one occasion.