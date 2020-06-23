As Variety reports, Netflix is ​​currently in negotiations with producer Cross Creek Pictures to acquire worldwide distribution rights to the film by Oscar-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7‘. As for the United States, these rights were held by Paramount Pictures, who went on to set its release date for September 25, 2020, but for some reason, has decided to let this high-profile project go.

For its part, the international distribution of the film is in the hands of different companies, depending on the country or region: For example, in Spain and Latin America, it was acquired by Diamond Films during the 2019 European Film Market. Financed through its international pre-sales, this new deal largely depends on Netflix finding some form of compensation that satisfies all of these companies.

Inspired by real events, her argument revolves around the extremely harsh riots that ensued around the 1968 Democratic National Convention; more specifically, around the emergence of several protesters at the said Convention to protest against the Vietnam War. A group of people baptized as « the Chicago Seven » who were subsequently arrested, tried and held responsible for the citizen riot that plunged the city of Chicago into real chaos.

This is the second film as a director for Sorkin after ‘Molly’s Game’ (2017), whose cast is headed by Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Jeremy Strongcomo Jerry Rubin, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale, Alex Sharpcomo Rennie Davis. , Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Fred Hamptom.

Along with them, Michael Keaton, William Hurt, Thomas Middleditch, John Carroll Lynch, Daniel Flaherty, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, J.C. MacKenzieyMax Adler, the latter in turn executive producer.

Matt Jackson, Marc Butan and Anthony Katagas are also executive producers on the film, which is produced by Marc Platt, Stuart Besser and Tyler Thompson.