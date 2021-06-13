Aaron Sorkin’s 10 best scripts, which one do you prefer?

Vincent SandovalGetty Images

Aaron Sorkin, born Aaron Benjamin Sorkin in New York on June 9, 1961, does not skimp when it comes to writing dialogues. The long hallway talks of ‘The West Wing of the White House‘became a hallmark of the series that, little by little, turned its brilliant creator into a star.

The son of a teacher and a lawyer, he followed in his father’s footsteps as he tried to gain a foothold as an actor. Legend has it that, once he graduated and joined different temporary jobs, an IBM Selectric crossed his path and discovered when he wrote that he had never felt so fulfilled.

After attracting attention with the texts for a couple of amateur plays, he got hold of an agent and concentrated all his efforts on writing. Thus, when his sister told him of the case of a group of Marines who almost ended the life of a comrade in a hazing ordered by a superior, he wrote the successful ‘A Few Good Men‘, off-Broadway sensation. It was then that Alan HornCastle Rock Entertainment was interested in buying the rights to make a movie.

‘Some good men‘(Rob Reiner, 1992) was Sorkin’s spectacular debut as a screenwriter in Hollywood, and he was soon followed’Malice‘(Harold Becker, 1993) and’The President and Miss Wade‘(Rob Reiner, 1995).

Almost three decades of success later, and after his long-awaited leap to directing, we review the best scripts of the writer, which one do you prefer?

Advertising – Keep reading below

1 ‘Some Good Men’ (Rob Reiner, 1992)

Deborah Sorkin, a lawyer for the United States Navy, told her brother about a complex case she was working on: a group of Marines had almost killed a colleague while carrying out a hazing ordered by a superior. As he hung up the phone, Aaron jotted all the ideas he had come up with on different napkins and decided it was time to buy a laptop.

With the script of a play called ‘Some Good Men’ in hand, he tried to take it to the movies himself but, without anyone to back him up, he had to sell the rights to the play. When it got into the hands of Rob Reiner, the adaptation got underway immediately.

Starring Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, and Jack Nicholson, it was a huge hit, and Sorkin’s libretto ended up being nominated for a Golden Globe. And, of course, Colonel Jessup ordered the code red.

2 ‘The President and Miss Wade’ (Rob Reiner, 1995)

His first foray into film received so much praise that he was soon writing two new commissions for Castle Rock. From this time dates the libretto of ‘Malice’, a criminal thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Alec Baldwin, and ‘The President and Miss Wade’, the screenwriter’s first show of love for the head of state.

The film introduces us to a widowed President of the United States (Michael Douglas), who falls in love with an environmental activist (Annette Benning). If in ‘Some Good Men’ we discover his passion for verbiage trials, here he makes it clear that the White House interests him.

A new Golden Globe nomination made industry bosses think that this was no longer a matter of luck.

3 ‘Sports Night’ (Aaron Sorkin, 1998-2000)

By the mid-1990s, Sorkin was already in the industry. He became the perfect screenwriter to finish off phrases here and there, just enough not to appear in the credit titles but so that everything was an open secret. He straightened outside works such as ‘The Rock’, ‘Excess baggage’, ‘Public Enemy’ or even ‘Bulworth’, which led the screenwriter to a certain legal tug of war with Warren Beatty.

While all this was going on, he tried to shape a story about the hosts of a sports program in the low hours. He failed to give it the structure of a feature film and, as he did not want to throw all that away, he tried his luck imagining the story as a television series.

Thus was born ‘Sports Night’, the first sign of the writer’s interest in newsrooms. The comedy was applauded by critics but was not very lucky with the audience. After its second season, ABC closed the chiringuito and multiple networks offered the scriptwriter their grill for the return of the series, something that did not happen because he was too busy planning a new television adventure about a president.

4 ‘The West Wing of the White House’ (Aaron Sorkin, 1999-2006)

As early as 97, before turning to sports writing, Sorkin tried to sell a series about everyday life in the White House to NBC. The Lewinsky scandal was still present in the air but, when other networks began to show interest, Sorkin received the call and focused on his political cartoon.

Martin Sheen played the most accomplished president of the United States in history for seven successful seasons. Our protagonist, however, left the series due to some problems with Warner at the end of the fourth season. With eighty-seven chapters behind him, and more Emmys won than he can remember, it is understandable that he was unable to watch the episodes that followed.

5 ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’ (Mike Nichols, 2007)

After a brief return to the theater, he once again felt the call of the cinema, specifically that of Universal.

With the political thorn of not having closed ‘The West Wing of the White House’ himself, he returned to focus the plot on public office.

Tom Hanks played the title’s Charles Wilson, the guy who financed Operation Cyclone in Afghanistan. Along with him appeared Julia Roberts and Philip Seymour Hoffman under the baton of Mike Nichols. Outcome? New nomination for the Golden Globes.

6 ‘The social network’ (David Fincher, 2010)

In 2008, with his last script still in theaters, he received a call from Sony. They wanted to adapt ‘The Accidental Billionaires’, Ben Mezrich’s essay about the boy who created Facebook. A little early for an interesting biopic? Not for our protagonist.

The perfection of Sorkin’s script, in addition to Fincher’s mastery of putting it in front of the camera, made the screenwriter end the awards season with the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Bafta and the accolade of almost any competition. in which he could participate.

7 ‘Moneyball: Breaking the Rules’ (Bennett Miller, 2011)

He tried to repeat the play the following year with another biopic that, from the outset, was not very attractive.

The success was not as resounding as the previous one, but it once again captivated us with the life of a baseball coach as if we knew how to play that damn sport. For a tip, he gifted Brad Pitt with his last big role and showed us that Jonah Hill was so much more than we bargained for.

8 ‘The Newsroom’ (Aaron Sorkin, 2012-2014)

Enlivened again with his latest hits, he returned to television. As he had already burned the cartridge of politics, he decided to resume his passion with the newsrooms but, unlike in ‘Sports Night’, approaching it from a dramatic point of view.

With HBO in production, ‘The Newsroom’ premiered, a series starring Jeff Daniels that featured Emily Mortimer, Alison Pill, Thomas Sadoski, Dev Patel and Olivia Munn in its cast. The 25 chapters of its three seasons showed us the ins and outs of an important news program on a pay chain.

When audiences didn’t seem to pick up in season three, HBO canceled the project. Sorkin, who was already busy with his next script, didn’t seem too affected.

9 ‘Steve Jobs’ (Danny Boyle, 2015)

Since he had managed to turn a biopic into gold that, beforehand, did not look good, why not give it a try with the story of the guy everyone adored?

It was then that the screenwriter applied everything he had learned about rhythm, fluidity and condensation, filtering it with his skills as a playwright. Thus he created the great libretto of ‘Steve Jobs’, forgetting about young people in garages and impossible legends to dismantle the myth in three acts, facing only the small circle of people who really influenced those three great days of his life.

Somewhat exhausted by “Jobsmania”, the critics and the public passed over this work that, although it earned it a new Golden Globe, was forgotten with astonishing speed.

10 ‘Molly’s Game’ (Aaron Sorkin, 2017)

‘Molly’s Game’ marked the premiere of Sorkin in the direction and he did it for sure: adapting some memoirs. Molly Bloom, played by Jessica Chastain, was a skier who managed to become a millionaire in the world of poker before she turned 21, at least until the FBI became interested in her story.

With Idris Elba, Kevin Costner and Michael Cera as secondary, it was a more remarkable debut in the direction.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertising – Keep reading below