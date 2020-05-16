The seasoned Marshal of Packers field Green BayAaron Rodgers said he was excited to train and help who could be the heir to his glories, Jordan Love.

“I’ve always had great relationships with my substitutes and I’ve always loved helping those guys in some way. The more questions they have, the more answers I’ll have; I’ve really accepted those relationships and it will be the same with Jordan.”he assured.

On the other hand, he understands that the circumstances are similar to when he was recruited to take the place of Brett Farve; so he will try to contribute as much as possible as his predecessor did with him at the time.

“There are similarities depending on how old I was when I was recruited and there was Brett, compared to Jordan and myself. I learned a lot during those years working with Brett, things that I can contribute to the relationship with Jordan,” he added.

Finally, Rodgers reaffirmed his desire to conclude his career in the same franchise where he started; However, he is aware that this may not happen, so he stops thinking about the long-term future and focuses on giving his best for the next season.

