Aaron Rodgers Holds Shailene Woodley Close During Disney World Trip

“This guy is hosting Jeopardy! Tonight,” she shared. “So you can watch it, and you should watch it, on — Fox?”

While the two kept details of Aaron’s appearance under wraps, the Divergent star put her fiancé on the spot, asking what fans could expect to see.

“There’s some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery,” the 37-year-old athlete teased. “You never know. It’s like The Princess Bride: fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, miracles, true love! You never know. Check it out.”

Later that night, the couple went on Instagram Live together to answer 10 fan questions about Aaron’s Jeopardy! role.