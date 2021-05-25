Aaron Rodgers did not report on the first day of face-to-face practice in Green Bay



Rodgers is the current NFL MVP.

Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Nothing has changed in the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers ever since the rumor emerged that the legendary quarterback had intentions to abandon his only team in the NFL. This Monday we had a new proof of it, the most forceful so far: Rodgers did not show up for the team’s first face-to-face practice, an anomaly in his 16-year career.

Although it was to be expected, it had to be seen to be believed. “AR14” was not in the virtual sessions, and reaffirmed its position by not showing up on the first day, in which logically the new members of the staff are announced. What’s more, Rodgers let go of a $ 500,000 bond, which would have been paid just by attending this initial preseason phase.

If you don’t show up for the mini camp, you will have lost another $ 93,085. And the number will continue to rise as the season approaches. Green Bay has no intention of letting it go, but the situation is gradually escalating to unsustainable levels. Some part will have to give in before the battle ends badly for both sides..