Aaron Pico vs. Aiden Lee added to Bellator 260

The eleventh presentation of Aaron Pico inside the cage Bellator it has already been scheduled.

ESPN reported Tuesday afternoon that Pico, number six in the featherweight classification, will face Aiden lee in the Bellator 260.

Pico, 24, has just finished three victories in a row with a spectacular KO against John de Jesus in the Bellator 252.

Lee, English fighter with a long history of Cage Warriors (5 – 3), got his ninth victory as a professional knocking out Jeremy petley in the Bellator Milan in September 2020.

The fight between Pico and Lee had been scheduled for the Bellator 257But it ended up being postponed due to an injury suffered by the Birmingham-born.

The Bellator 260 takes place June 11 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.