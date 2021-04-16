Aaron M. Johnson wrote a New Gods movie connected to Justice League and Wonder Woman

Earlier this month it was formally announced that the New Gods movie of DC that Ava DuVernay was developing was finally canceled, or rather paralyzed, and its development did not continue. A few years of writing and making the film came to nothing, much to the sadness of many fans.

Before that work by Duvernay with Tom King, there was another project to bring the New Gods to the big screen (it should be remembered that there are rumors of a New Gods movie since practically 2016). The work fell on the writer Aaron Michael Johnson, who spent a season developing this film that ended up falling on deaf ears, but was also affected by DC’s plans that were being developed in parallel. Thus, what was to be a film connected to other projects, ended up being separated from everything else with what happened with Snyder in 2017. In the end, the studio shelved his project.

Michael Johnson details that his original script for the New Gods movie was related to Patty Jenkins’s “Wonder Woman” and even Zack Snyder’s “Justice League”. His idea was to tell a mythological epic in the style of The Lord of the Rings, immersing himself deeply in the Fourth World of Jack Kirby.

The writer has even related the prologue that we would have seen in the film with a whole battle between Old Gods in which we would have seen Ares, Uxas, Zeus, Metron, Darkseid, Izaya, Kalibak, Scott, Orion, Granny Goodness …

Apparently Warner Bros loved his script and told him they were moving forward, but shortly after Zack Snyder’s “rift” and “Justice League” in 2017, They told him remove connections to the SnyderVerse. Thus, they asked him to remove allusions to the ancestry of Orion, Steppenwolf, Tigra, the “betrayal” that DeSaad referred to in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and the hints that Barda could be an Amazon.

From there, there began to be a too convulsive scenario. Aaron explains that the theatrical version of “Justice League” (Josstice League) and the movements that were being generated in the studio, caused a change in the way this film could be approached as something independent and disconnected.

In January 2018, they informed him that although he had a great idea and a great script, there was no producer or associate director, so his project was uploaded. Interestingly, two months later, in March 2018, it was announced that Ava DuVernay would direct a film about the New Gods.

An anecdote that he has also told is that he began to be followed on Twitter by several accounts related to New Gods, which surprised him because it had not yet been publicly announced that he was writing the film. Even these accounts complimented her. This refers to the fact that they would be accounts created by the marketing department itself.