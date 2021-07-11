Aaron Judge trolled José Altuve after hitting a home run against Astros

The slugger of Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge hit a home run Enormous from 419 feet away and trolled Jose Altuve before the Astros of Houston in the MLB.

Through the game of Yankees from New York visiting the Houston Astros at Minute Park, Aaron Judge He put the game 1-0 with a solo homer to about 419 feet for a total of 21 so far this season, incidentally, his 47th RBI.

When Judge He was on his way to hit third base, grabbed his shirt and pretended to adjust it, the same as Jose Altuve did that time he left the Yankees in the Championship Series.

Aaron Judge’s 21st home run of the season: Exit velocity: 106.8 MPH

Distance: 419 feet #Yankees #Astros

pic.twitter.com/tA5jmxeLTa – Bronx Bombers News (@NewsBronx) July 10, 2021

Greinke has always struggled to pitch to those giants except for Aaron Judge, whom he had as a son throughout his career in La MLB, with a total of 10 no-hitters and 6 strikeouts. Once again it was demonstrated after being punished by the best hitter in Yankees numerically this season.

Now the slugger Aaron Judge batting .288 with 21 homers, 47 RBIs and 50 runs scored, the offensive leader of the Yankees of New York in all the mentioned departments.

So far Judge with health is nothing more than an offensive beast, although he does not hit above 300. from AVG, all the time, he usually keeps in shape helping his team, when it is not a lot it is little by little .