Aaron Judge stole two-run homer that saved the Yankees

The gardener Aaron Judge of the Yankees from New York stole a home run two-run career that saved his team from defeat in the MLB.

Through the game of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge he made the best play he has made this season, stealing a two-run homer from Randal Grgikss to prevent the opponent from taking more advantage on the scoreboard.

After that, Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run of two runs that put the game 5-4 in favor of the Yankees, and with a good relief from Jonathan Loaigisa and Zach Britton they managed to win the game.

And as if that were not enough, Aaron Judge is the player with the most assists of the Yankees from New York from the outfield above Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier, Miguel Andújar is one behind for the lead.

Judge has been the best player on his team both offensively and defensively as well, the things they do on the field are epic and while he is healthy he has a hard time giving it up.