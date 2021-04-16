Aaron Judge responded to the Rays’ threats about the rivalry with the Yankees

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge, responded to the message from the Tampa Rays about the new rivalry between the two teams in the MLB.

Kevin Kiermaier said a few days ago they have good reason to be upset with the Yankees for hitting Joey Wendle in the helmet and Austin Meadows on the shoulder during the weekend series.

“With the story and, I don’t know, it’s frustrating,” Kiermaier said Monday. “It’s very frustrating. We’ll see where it goes from here. But I don’t think it was a good look of him, and we have every right to be very frustrated by what happened over the weekend. “

These words were seen as threats, for the same reason that Aaron Judge did not hesitate when answering about that case:

“Now tensions are high between us and the Rays, the most important thing is to concentrate and let our game speak for us, it is the best result we can give”